See the wild new Las Vegas Sphere transform into Earth, Mars and the moon (photos)
Submit on Saturday, July 15th, 2023 02:11
The Sphere in Las Vegas, the world’s largest spherical structure, used its 580,000-square-foot LED ‘exosphere’ display to bring us Mars, the moon and Earth on July 4.
