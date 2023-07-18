Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

A Global Call for Innovation and Research: Humans In Space Challenge Seeks Startups and Researchers to Pioneer Human Life Beyond Earth

Submit on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023 23:11

Applications for this exceptional competition are open until July 28 (11:59 PM US ET). Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be a part of the Humans In Space (HIS) Challenge, initiated by Boryung Corp

Related posts:

  1. ViaSat To Provide Blue Force Tracking Network Upgrades
  2. SpaceX targeting Wednesday for Starship SN9 test flight
  3. US Mint marks 35 years since Challenger with ‘Teacher in Space’ coin
  4. Watch an Atlas V rocket launch 2 communications satellites on Tuesday

This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy