A Global Call for Innovation and Research: Humans In Space Challenge Seeks Startups and Researchers to Pioneer Human Life Beyond Earth
Submit on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023 23:11
Applications for this exceptional competition are open until July 28 (11:59 PM US ET). Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be a part of the Humans In Space (HIS) Challenge, initiated by Boryung Corp
