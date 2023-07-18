Satellite News

Nuclear bombs set off new geological epoch in the 1950s, scientists say

Nuclear testing in the 1950s marked sediments at the bottom of a lake in Canada to such an extent that scientists are calling for it to become the symbol of a new geological epoch: the Anthropocene.

