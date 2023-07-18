Nuclear bombs set off new geological epoch in the 1950s, scientists say
Submit on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023 18:11
Nuclear testing in the 1950s marked sediments at the bottom of a lake in Canada to such an extent that scientists are calling for it to become the symbol of a new geological epoch: the Anthropocene.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.