Fire-in-space experiment could soon make its way to the moon
Submit on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023 04:11
The last of six planned fire-in-space experiments will soon launch toward the International Space Station. Now there’s a proposal to bring a similar effort to the surface of the moon.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.