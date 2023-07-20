Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Most Americans expect routine space tourism by 2073, but few would actually try it: report

A Pew Research Center report reveals more than half of Americans expects to have access to space, but barely a third would be willing to make the trip themselves.

