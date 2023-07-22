Artemis 2 moon astronauts visit splashdown zone for their Orion spacecraft (photo)
The Artemis 2 moon crew was in San Diego for the 54th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing where they met the people who will recover the Orion spacecraft after an ocean splashdown.
