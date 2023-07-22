How California museum is protecting space shuttle Endeavour against earthquakes
Submit on Saturday, July 22nd, 2023 00:11
Even before it opened, the exhibit of NASA’s retired space shuttle Endeavour in Los Angeles elicited one question perhaps more than any other: Can it survive an earthquake?
This entry was posted on Saturday, July 22nd, 2023 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.