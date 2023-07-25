A satellite will fall to Earth this week in a 1st-of-its-kind reentry. Here’s what you need to know
The Aeolus satellite will make its fiery return to Earth on Friday (July 28). In a pioneering operation, Aeolus will be guided back to Earth safely. However, the spacecraft won’t be returning in one piece.
