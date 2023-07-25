The US government is holding a historic UFO hearing this week. Here’s how to watch
Submit on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 02:12
The U.S. House of Representatives will hear from several witnesses who will offer accounts of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) in order to assess government transparency surrounding the issue.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 at 2:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.