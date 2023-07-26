Satellite News

Satellites watch as wildfires rage across Greece (photos)

Submit on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023 02:11

Wildfires have been burning across several Greek islands since July 17, causing catastrophic damage and a mass evacuation. New satellite images capture the impact of the fires from space.

