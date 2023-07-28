Satellite News

Giant Mars mountain Olympus Mons may once have been a volcanic island

Mars’ mighty Olympus Mons may have once been a volcanic island surrounded by an ocean nearly 4 miles deep, according to geological evidence found in towering cliffs that ring the extinct volcano.

