Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

We can measure dark energy across the universe in our own cosmic backyard

Submit on Friday, July 28th, 2023 19:11

Researchers have found a new way to measure dark energy — the mysterious force that is causing the expansion of the entire universe to accelerate — using data from our own cosmic backyard.

Related posts:

  1. The Big Switch – Jumping From Cable to Satellite TV
  2. Chang’e 5: China launches sample return mission to the moon — is it winning the new space race?
  3. World Space Week 2022: ‘Learning Lunchbox’ science kits reach kids across the US
  4. Astronomers pull in record haul of 25 new repeating ‘fast radio bursts’

This entry was posted on Friday, July 28th, 2023 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy