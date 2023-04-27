Astronomers pull in record haul of 25 new repeating ‘fast radio bursts’
Submit on Thursday, April 27th, 2023 02:11
Fast radio bursts are one of the biggest mysteries in astronomy with origins that are currently unknown, but scientists now have twice as many of these repeating rapid bursts of energy to study.
This entry was posted on Thursday, April 27th, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.