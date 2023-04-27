Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Astronomers pull in record haul of 25 new repeating ‘fast radio bursts’

Submit on Thursday, April 27th, 2023 02:11

Fast radio bursts are one of the biggest mysteries in astronomy with origins that are currently unknown, but scientists now have twice as many of these repeating rapid bursts of energy to study.

Related posts:

  1. Eutelsat Chooses Alcatel Alenia Space For W7 Satellite
  2. Rian Hughes delivers a modernist sci-fi saga of epic proportions in his debut novel, ‘XX’
  3. Do black holes explode?
  4. NASA wants fleet of spacecraft to watch infamous Apophis asteroid approach Earth: report

This entry was posted on Thursday, April 27th, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy