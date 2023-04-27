SpaceX Starship launch under FAA investigation after raining potentially hazardous debris on homes and beaches
Submit on Thursday, April 27th, 2023 04:12
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the April 20 launch of SpaceX’s Starship amid claims the launch smashed windows and rained ash on the habitats of endangered animals.
This entry was posted on Thursday, April 27th, 2023 at 4:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.