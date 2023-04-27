Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

SpaceX Starship launch under FAA investigation after raining potentially hazardous debris on homes and beaches

Submit on Thursday, April 27th, 2023 04:12

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the April 20 launch of SpaceX’s Starship amid claims the launch smashed windows and rained ash on the habitats of endangered animals.

Related posts:

  1. Get Ready for 3D Satellite TV
  2. Watch live tonight: Rocket Lab to attempt booster recovery in ‘Return to Sender’ flight
  3. Russia drops out of space co-operation with West
  4. ‘Fantastic Voyage’ and ‘One Million Years B.C.’ star Raquel Welch passes away at 82

This entry was posted on Thursday, April 27th, 2023 at 4:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy