Russia drops out of space co-operation with West
Submit on Sunday, February 27th, 2022 22:02
The Russian space agency Roskosmos is suspending co-operation with Europe on launches from the Kourou cosmodrome and is recalling its employees from French Guiana in response to sanctions imposed by the European Union. In related news, the United States may be excluded from the Venera-D joint project with Roskosmos due to the U.S. sanctions affecting the Russian space industry. The impact on OneWeb launches aboard Soyuz rockets from Russia remains unclear so far.
