Redwire navigation components aboard GOES-T
Submit on Thursday, February 24th, 2022 20:03
Redwire Corporation said it is supplying critical navigation components for NOAA’s GOES-R series of weather-monitoring satellites. The third satellite in the series, GOES-T, is scheduled to launch on 1 March 2022 on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket.
Related posts:
ATK plans first small rocket launch next year
Endeavour returns home safely
Sixth Chinese navigation satellite launched
Vega launches Earth observation satellite for Kazakhstan
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 24th, 2022 at 8:03 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.