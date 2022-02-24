Submit on Thursday, February 24th, 2022 20:03

Redwire Corporation said it is supplying critical navigation components for NOAA’s GOES-R series of weather-monitoring satellites. The third satellite in the series, GOES-T, is scheduled to launch on 1 March 2022 on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket.

