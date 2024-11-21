Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Suborbital rocket set to launch 6 experiments from Sweden’s Arctic spaceport on Nov. 22

Submit on Thursday, November 21st, 2024 22:11

The SubOrbital Express-4 mission, which will launch from northern Sweden between Nov. 22 and Dec. 3, will help scientists take the next step in various realms of research.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, November 21st, 2024 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»