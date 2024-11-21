Suborbital rocket set to launch 6 experiments from Sweden’s Arctic spaceport on Nov. 22
The SubOrbital Express-4 mission, which will launch from northern Sweden between Nov. 22 and Dec. 3, will help scientists take the next step in various realms of research.
