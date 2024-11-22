James Webb Space Telescope spots 1st ‘Einstein zig-zag’ — here’s why scientists are thrilled
The James Webb Space Telescope has identified the first-ever “Einstein zig-zag,” a distant quasar lensed six times by two precisely aligned galaxies that could help tackle a cosmological crisis.
