Life on ‘Mars:’ Commander of NASA’s 1st yearlong analog comments on 1st month, food and stars
Submit on Friday, July 28th, 2023 03:14
It’s been a full month since Kelly Haston moved to ‘Mars.’ As commander of NASA’s CHAPEA mission, Haston and her three crewmates volunteered to live for more than a year inside ‘Mars Dune Alpha.’
