The forgotten story of the real first Barbie to fly into space (on a still-secret mission)

Submit on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 21:11

As it turns out, the two Barbie dolls that recently went on display at the Smithsonian are not the first to have flown into space. Another Barbie made the trip aboard a classified mission.

