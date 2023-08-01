Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

NASA’s interstellar Voyager 2 probe suffers a communication breakdown, leaving it alone in deep space

Submit on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 22:12

NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft is alone drifting through interstellar space after a communications breakdown left it unable to receive commands or transmit data back to Earth.

