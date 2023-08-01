NASA’s interstellar Voyager 2 probe suffers a communication breakdown, leaving it alone in deep space
Submit on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 22:12
NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft is alone drifting through interstellar space after a communications breakdown left it unable to receive commands or transmit data back to Earth.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 at 10:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.