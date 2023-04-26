Mars helicopter Ingenuity snaps incredible aerial photo of Perseverance rover during 51st flight
The Mars helicopter Ingenuity captured an incredible aerial photo of the Perseverance rover amidst the desolate Red Planet plains on April 22, 2023.
