AAC Clyde Space, Orbcomm, Saab to develop maritime communication service
Submit on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 21:29
AAC Clyde Space AB has entered a Memorandum of Understanding to co-operate with Orbcomm and Saab to develop the next generation of global maritime communication services based on a VHF Data Exchange System (VDES).
Related posts:
Integral Systems results Q3 FY 2006
Telenor seeks to be delisted from NASDAQ
Iridium and GHL Acquisition close transaction and stock offering
Lockheed Martin Corporation (Space Systems) results Q3 2017
This entry was posted on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 at 9:29 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.