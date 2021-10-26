Submit on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 21:29

AAC Clyde Space AB has entered a Memorandum of Understanding to co-operate with Orbcomm and Saab to develop the next generation of global maritime communication services based on a VHF Data Exchange System (VDES).

