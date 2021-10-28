Submit on Thursday, October 28th, 2021 20:54

Rocket: Soyuz 2.1a, Payload: Progress MS-18, Date: 28 October 2021, 0000 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The Progress MS-18 cargo spacecraft was accurately placed on the target orbit for another mission to the International Space Station.

