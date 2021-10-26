Submit on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 21:29

Verizon Communications Inc. and Project Kuiper, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network from Amazon.com, Inc., announced a strategic collaboration to develop connectivity solutions for unserved and underserved communities.

