Verizon and Project Kuiper team up to develop connectivity solutions
Submit on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 21:29
Verizon Communications Inc. and Project Kuiper, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network from Amazon.com, Inc., announced a strategic collaboration to develop connectivity solutions for unserved and underserved communities.
