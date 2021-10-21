York Space to open new satellite manufacturing facility
York Space Systems, a Denver-based aerospace company specialising in manufacturing spacecraft platforms and delivering complete space mission solutions, announced that it has successfully accelerated its commercial production facility with a new initial production capability in the Denver Tech Center.
