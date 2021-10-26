Replacement launched for first Japanese navsat
Submit on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 21:29
Rocket: H-2A; Payload: QZS 1R (Michibiki 1R); Date: 26 October 2021, 0219 UTC; Launch site: Tanegashima Space Center, Japan. The navigation satellite was deployed into a 235 km x 36,005 km x 31.93 degrees geosynchronous transfer orbit about 30 minutes after lift-off.
