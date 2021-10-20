Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

LeoLabs commits to Australia as site for next space radar

Submit on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 21:40

LeoLabs, Inc. announced Australia as the site for its next space radar. The West Australian Space Radar represents a critical addition to LeoLabs global constellation of S-band, phased-array sensors. When completed in 2022, it will expand LeoLabs’ total number of radar sites to six, and total number of space radars to ten.

Related posts:
Croatian TV on AMC-$
Lockheed completes TMOS milestone
Divona picks Eutelsat to pursue its development in Algeria
Kratos’ RT Logic awarded additional contract for GPS OCX ground system

Related posts:

  1. Space Systems/Loral to build EchoStar XV
  2. China ships Mars probe to Russia
  3. Update: ORS-1 declared operational
  4. Space Surveillance System reduces risk of satellite loss by 66%

This entry was posted on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 at 9:40 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«