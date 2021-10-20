Submit on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 21:40

LeoLabs, Inc. announced Australia as the site for its next space radar. The West Australian Space Radar represents a critical addition to LeoLabs global constellation of S-band, phased-array sensors. When completed in 2022, it will expand LeoLabs’ total number of radar sites to six, and total number of space radars to ten.

