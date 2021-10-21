S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit with new rocket
Submit on Thursday, October 21st, 2021 22:01
South Korea’s new rocket, dubbed Nuri, failed to put a 1.5-ton dummy mass into its targeted orbit in its first launch.
