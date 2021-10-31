Eutelsat, Nilesat renew partnership at 7° West orbital position
Eutelsat Communications and Egyptian satellite operator Nilesat have agreed partial renewal terms for Ku capacity at Eutelsat’s 7° West position, part of the 7/8° West video hotspot, for broadcast services across the Middle East.
