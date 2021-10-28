Submit on Thursday, October 28th, 2021 20:54

Eutelsat Communications and Hispasat have entered into a multi-year strategic agreement for wholesale capacity on the Eutelsat KONNECT satellite with the objective of supporting ubiquitous access to high-speed fixed broadband in Spain and Portugal.

