Hispasat secures capacity on Eutelsat KONNECT
Submit on Thursday, October 28th, 2021 20:54
Eutelsat Communications and Hispasat have entered into a multi-year strategic agreement for wholesale capacity on the Eutelsat KONNECT satellite with the objective of supporting ubiquitous access to high-speed fixed broadband in Spain and Portugal.
