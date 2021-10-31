Satellite maker Terran Orbital strikes $1.58 billion SPAC deal
Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company [SPAC], and Terran Orbital Corporation announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement.
