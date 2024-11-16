Satellite News

Where did the universe’s magnetic fields come from?

How the universe got its large magnetic fields has remained one of the stickiest outstanding problems in astrophysics. Now, researchers have proposed a novel solution: a giant “dust battery” operating when the first stars appeared.

