Where did the universe’s magnetic fields come from?
Submit on Saturday, November 16th, 2024 22:11
How the universe got its large magnetic fields has remained one of the stickiest outstanding problems in astrophysics. Now, researchers have proposed a novel solution: a giant “dust battery” operating when the first stars appeared.
