Documentary director redefines astronaut Eileen Collins as the ‘Spacewoman’ (interview)
Submit on Saturday, November 16th, 2024 21:11
The dictionary defines “spacewoman” as simply “a woman astronaut.” In the case of its latest usage, though, the term carries more meaning. “Spacewoman” is a new film about Eileen Collins.
This entry was posted on Saturday, November 16th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.