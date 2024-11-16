Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Documentary director redefines astronaut Eileen Collins as the ‘Spacewoman’ (interview)

Submit on Saturday, November 16th, 2024 21:11

The dictionary defines “spacewoman” as simply “a woman astronaut.” In the case of its latest usage, though, the term carries more meaning. “Spacewoman” is a new film about Eileen Collins.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, November 16th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»