USC students set world record with high-flying rocket launch (video)
Submit on Saturday, November 16th, 2024 20:11
The student-run USC Rocket Propulsion Lab’s Aftershock II vehicle soared to an altitude of 470,400 feet last month, higher than any amateur rocket had ever gone before.
