Massive sun ‘umbrella’ attached to asteroid could help fight global warming, scientist says
Submit on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023 04:11
Hoping to combat our planet’s rising temperatures, a scientist from the University of Hawaii explains a very futuristic way of shielding the Earth from sunlight.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.