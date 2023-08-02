NASA’s Psyche mission to metal asteroid undergoes vital testing for October launch
Submit on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023 20:11
With the completion of a comprehensive flight software test campaign, NASA engineers are “counting down the days” as the metal-rich-asteroid-bound Psyche probe nears its October launch date.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.