NASA’s Psyche mission to metal asteroid undergoes vital testing for October launch

Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023

With the completion of a comprehensive flight software test campaign, NASA engineers are “counting down the days” as the metal-rich-asteroid-bound Psyche probe nears its October launch date.

