New ISS experiment will help develop air conditioning for future space habitats
Submit on Friday, August 4th, 2023 17:11
An experiment sent to the International Space Station aims to help scientists develop AC for astronauts who may travel to remote areas of our solar system, and perhaps one day, beyond.
