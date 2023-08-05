Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

The James Webb Space Telescope spotlights Einstein’s genius. A fellow Holocaust survivor remembers him as a friend

Submit on Saturday, August 5th, 2023 17:11

Albert Einstein once mentored fellow Holocaust survivor, Werner Salinger. Decades later, Salinger reminisces as Einstein’s galactic theories come to light.

Related posts:

  1. This intergalactic filament is 50 million-light-years long, the longest we’ve ever seen
  2. Scientists create coldest matter in the universe in a lab
  3. Perseverance rover snaps gorgeous shots of drifting predawn clouds on Mars (photos)
  4. When will Ariane 6 fly? Europe’s new heavy-lift rocket battles delays as Ariane 5 era ends

This entry was posted on Saturday, August 5th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy