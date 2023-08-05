The James Webb Space Telescope spotlights Einstein’s genius. A fellow Holocaust survivor remembers him as a friend
Albert Einstein once mentored fellow Holocaust survivor, Werner Salinger. Decades later, Salinger reminisces as Einstein’s galactic theories come to light.
