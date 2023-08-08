Astroscale aims to capture old space junk with robotic arm in 2026 (exclusive video)
A lightweight version of the International Space Station’s robotic arm will help Astroscale remove decades-old space junk from Earth’s orbit in the first mission of its kind.
