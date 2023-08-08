Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Stay up late to see the half-lit moon during its last quarter phase tonight

The moon will be half illuminated by the sun on Tuesday, Aug. 8, during its last quarter phase, exactly midway between the completely lit full moon and the fully dark new moon.

