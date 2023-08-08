Stay up late to see the half-lit moon during its last quarter phase tonight
Submit on Tuesday, August 8th, 2023 17:11
The moon will be half illuminated by the sun on Tuesday, Aug. 8, during its last quarter phase, exactly midway between the completely lit full moon and the fully dark new moon.
