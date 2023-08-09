Powerful sun storm knocks out radio transmissions across North America
Submit on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023 01:11
A powerful solar flare disrupted radio and navigation signals across North America on Monday and prompted space weather forecasters to issue warnings because of energetic particles hitting Earth.
