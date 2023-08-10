Satellite News

NASA’s Artemis 2 moon mission is on track, but questions remain about Artemis 3

Submit on Thursday, August 10th, 2023

The heat shield for the Orion spacecraft is the only serious concern on NASA’s Artemis 2 to-do list right now. But the Artemis 3 moon-landing mission has more open questions.

