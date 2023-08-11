Aftermath of Hawaii’s deadly wildfire inferno revealed in gut-wrenching satellite images
An out-of-control wildfire erupted on the drought-stricken island of Maui earlier this week, wreaking havoc on the Hawaiian town of Lahaina. Satellites provide a sobering view of the scope of destruction.
