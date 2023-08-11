Exoplanets in the Trappist-1 system more likely to be habitable than scientists once thought, study suggests
Submit on Friday, August 11th, 2023 18:11
Exoplanets in the habitable zone of the Trappist-1 star, some 40 light-years away from Earth, are more likely to have liquid water than researchers previously thought, according to a new study.
This entry was posted on Friday, August 11th, 2023 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.