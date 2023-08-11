Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Wildfire smoke is warming the planet more than previously thought, scientists say

Submit on Friday, August 11th, 2023 01:11

A new kind of particle in wildfire smoke has shown to have the potential to warm the planet far more than previously thought, underscoring the need to update current climate models.

Related posts:

  1. Watch live today: See Rocket Lab’s next launch and a Soyuz landing
  2. US astronaut votes early from space station
  3. Light pollution is erasing stars from the night sky at breakneck pace. It’s only going to get worse.
  4. Save $80 on the Ultimate Collector Series Lego Millennium Falcon set

This entry was posted on Friday, August 11th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy