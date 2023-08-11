Wildfire smoke is warming the planet more than previously thought, scientists say
Submit on Friday, August 11th, 2023 01:11
A new kind of particle in wildfire smoke has shown to have the potential to warm the planet far more than previously thought, underscoring the need to update current climate models.
This entry was posted on Friday, August 11th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.