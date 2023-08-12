After 17 years away, NASA’s sun-studying spacecraft will visit Earth on Aug. 12
NASA’s groundbreaking spacecraft STEREO-A will return to Earth for a flying visit on Saturday (Aug. 12). The spacecraft, which has been away for 17 years, will team up with other NASA missions during its return.
