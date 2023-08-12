Why Venus is now a slim crescent and will disappear from the evening sky this weekend
Venus is approaching ‘inferior conjunction’ as it swaps from being the ‘Evening Star’ to the ‘Morning Star,’ passing between Earth and the sun in the meantime.
