First contact with aliens could end in colonization and genocide if we don’t learn from history
Submit on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023 04:12
How humanity responds to the first contact with intelligent alien life could determine the very fate of our species. Here’s what we can learn from history.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023 at 4:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.