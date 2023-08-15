Our Milky Way galaxy was not always a spiral. Here’s how it changed shape
Submit on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023 01:11
A century-old mystery of how galaxies shift shapes has been solved by considering “survival of the fittest” collisions between cosmic titans also revealing the Milky Way was not always a spiral.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.